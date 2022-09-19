Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.07

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 95865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.8178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.37%.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

