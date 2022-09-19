Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Verint Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verint Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Verint Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

VRNT opened at $37.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

