VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.