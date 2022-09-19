VERITY Wealth Advisors Invests $227,000 in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCD. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $421,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BCD opened at $36.42 on Monday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

