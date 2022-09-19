VERITY Wealth Advisors Makes New $475,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,539,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.73 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

