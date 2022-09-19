VERITY Wealth Advisors Makes New $752,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 571.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

USXF opened at $30.18 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $39.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

