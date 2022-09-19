VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 215 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.74 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

