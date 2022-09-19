VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CID traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.07.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.