VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CID traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter.

