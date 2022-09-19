Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of -0.37.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

