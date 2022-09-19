Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of -0.37.
Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
Read More
