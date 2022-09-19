Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $20.02 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.