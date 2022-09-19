Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) PT Lowered to €34.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.88) to €34.50 ($35.20) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDPSF. Barclays cut their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Warehouses De Pauw to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.