Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) PT Lowered to €34.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.88) to €34.50 ($35.20) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDPSF. Barclays cut their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Warehouses De Pauw to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.
Warehouses De Pauw Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $46.48.
Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.