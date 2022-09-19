WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. 1,065,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,563,953. The company has a market cap of $278.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

