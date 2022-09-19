WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,725,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $6,091,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.73. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

