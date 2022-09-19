WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,880,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 95,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,911. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

