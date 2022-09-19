WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 108,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,285.8% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.31. 54,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

