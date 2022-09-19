WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 330,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,017. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

