WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,354,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,390,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,929 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.39. 341,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,366. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.