Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 206932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$61.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

