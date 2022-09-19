Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 121,229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 203,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 198,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $57.04. 11,016,124 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

