Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.42. 116,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419,351. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

