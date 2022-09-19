Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.04. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

