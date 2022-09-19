Webster Bank N. A. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.08. 120,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

