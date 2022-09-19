Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.80. 39,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

