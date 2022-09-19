Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

