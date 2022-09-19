Webster Bank N. A. Sells 302 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,638. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

