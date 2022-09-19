Webster Bank N. A. Sells 560 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $150.92. 77,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 280.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.56 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

