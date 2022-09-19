Webster Bank N. A. Sells 7,155 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.66. 949,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,447,766. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.