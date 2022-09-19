Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.
KB Home Stock Performance
Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $29.27. 2,899,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,484. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
