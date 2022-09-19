Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $29.27. 2,899,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,484. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.