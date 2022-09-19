Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $44.59. 137,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,148,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.