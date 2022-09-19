Wells Fargo & Company Raises Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $34.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,871.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

