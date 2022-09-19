Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in August

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,189,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 487.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,516 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 129,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. 110,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.15. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

