Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $42.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

