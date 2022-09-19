Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $143.41

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $143.41 and last traded at $145.06, with a volume of 45772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,650,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

