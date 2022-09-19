WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.16 on Monday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $293.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAPS. BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

