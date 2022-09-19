WP Advisors LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.09. 339,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,148,756. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

