WP Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 164,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $133.67. 5,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,392. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

