WP Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 226,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 147,121 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.30. 119,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

