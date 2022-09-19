WP Advisors LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,861,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RPV traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.