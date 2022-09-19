WP Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 107,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,354. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

