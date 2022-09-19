WP Advisors LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,337,000 after buying an additional 47,869,561 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,077,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,291,000 after buying an additional 4,427,065 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,419,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

