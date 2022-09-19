Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $117.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.32.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $65.42 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

