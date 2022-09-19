Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 5.2%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.65. Approximately 11,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 567,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,245.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,222.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,140 shares of company stock worth $5,504,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $19,569,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 405,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xometry by 215.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

