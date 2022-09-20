10,939 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,793,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 254,189 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 128,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 527,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,583,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

