1,261 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of META stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $361.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

