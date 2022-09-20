1,290 Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHIQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,290. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

