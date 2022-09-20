1,323 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diageo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

