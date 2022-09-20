1irstGold Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.62 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $10,695.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.49 or 0.00362917 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,945.82 or 0.99999391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010747 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064904 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold (1GOLD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.