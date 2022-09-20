227,735 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

PXE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 1,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

