2,750 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Ern LLC

Ern LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 95,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 57,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. 520,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,411,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.