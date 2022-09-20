3,074 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AZN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. 86,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886,298. The stock has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

